‘Abolish Big Brother Naija Now’ – Group tells Buhari

Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) has appealed to President Mohammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to abolish Big Brother Nigeria Show, saying it has no benefits in the transformation or talents discovery of Nigerian youths.

Chairman, Anambra state chapter, Vincent Ezekwueme, in a statement on Wednesday, also urged religious leaders and moralists to rise up and speak against the evils in the society.

The activist said the advice has become necessary to ensure the protection of morality, national interest and future of the youths of the country.

“The show has painful, shameful, negative and devastating impact on our youths, culture and society. Wealth without wisdom is one of the worst blunders of the world.

“The Minister for Information and Culture should constitute men of impeccable integrity to unravel if the show is in tandem with culture, traditions and believe of Nigeria in order to restore morality, core value system and good orientation.”

The Big Brother Naija reality TV show is hugely popular among Nigerian youths, with over 50 million votes recorded in the finale.

But the show has come under criticism from religious groups and civil society organisations over some of its more NSFW content.