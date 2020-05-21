Abisola Kola-Daisi Takes on #ShoeChallenge and It’s Not Even the Half of It

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Luxury lifestyle entrepreneur, Abisola-Kola-Daisi is undoubtedly a style connoisseur .

The CEO of FH Luxury and daughter to former Oyo State governor, Abiodun Ajimobi, showed off an impressive collection of shoes in the ongoing #Shoechallenge but says isn’t even the half of it.

The socialite who is good friends with the Kardashians and has made an appearance of their show, Keeping up with the kardashians, went on to state;

“I see you all liked seeing a few of my favorite shoes but you were right when you guessed that wasn’t all. 🤪”.

#halfofmyshoecloset #shoehaven #abikdlifestyle #stylishmom

