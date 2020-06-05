Abisola Kola-Daisi Responds to Controversial ‘Bag Post’ Says Many Comments were Masked in Hate

Abisola Kola-Daisi has responded to the controversial ‘bag post’ that set many people off earlier in the week.

The fashion ‘it’ girl shared a few of her musings on the situation and then some.

Abi as she’s fondly called, agreed that her post might have come off as a little insensitive during that time frame and while she agreed that it was okay to correct in love, she noted that many of the comments under that post were masked in hate and comparison.

Sharing a picture of herself bare-faced in pajamas, sitting up in bed reading Joyce Meyer’s ‘The Confident Woman’, the luxury fashion entrepreneur shared a few takeaways from the book on Instagram.

Abisola Kola-Daisi caught flak earlier in the week for posting an exotic array of her luxury bags at the height of protest on systemic racism and police brutality around the world.

