Abisola Kola-Daisi Responds to Controversial ‘Bag Post’ Says Many Comments were Masked in Hate

Abisola Kola-Daisi has responded to the controversial ‘bag post’ that set many people off earlier in the week.
The fashion ‘it’ girl shared a few of her musings on the situation and then some.
Abi as she’s fondly called, agreed that her post might have come off as a little insensitive during that time frame and while she agreed that it was okay to correct in love, she noted that many of the comments under that post were masked in hate and comparison.
Sharing a picture of herself bare-faced in pajamas, sitting up in bed reading Joyce Meyer’s ‘The Confident Woman’, the luxury fashion entrepreneur shared a few takeaways from the book on Instagram.
A lot has been happening within and around me most of which I don’t share here. But I’ll like to share some lessons from the book in the photo above as it relates to everything that has happened in the past few days applicable to both men and women (Long Caption Ahead ⚠️🍿) 1. A confident woman knows that she is loved. You are loved by God unconditionally and it is our duty to reciprocate that love, Online and offline. It is okay to correct in love. A lot of valid points were made about my “bag post” and I appreciate everyone that held me accountable. But there were also a lot of comments masked in hate and comparison which takes me to my next point. 2. A Confident Woman Avoids Comparison. No matter how good we look or how talented, smart and successful we are, there is always someone who is better than us. There are people better than me and that is okay. My post was definitely wrong timing but I also run a luxury store @fhluxury where I sell bags so creating a content about bags is not far fetched. Not everything is a competition. 3. A Confident Woman Recovers From Setbacks. I am open to learning because I know that every new unknown is a chance to learn more about myself. I knew I had some form of influence but I never really knew people cared much about what I had to say. Now I know, I’ll try my best to raise my voice when needed and take a stand. 4. A Confident Woman Refuses To Live In Fear. Fear can cause us to bury our voices. We simply cannot ignore the issues of social injustice. We can often feel powerless about how to tackle such systematic issues, but start with what you can! Which takes me to my next lesson. 5. A Confident Woman Takes Action. It is said that there are two types of people in the world: those who wait for something to happen and those who make something happen. This is why we must voice our outrage about the continued voilence. We owe it to Tina, Uwa, Barakat, and many other girls/women who have suffered this injustice. In the midst of it all I can only hope that everyone is staying okay mentally. While I remain positive on the outcomes of all our voices, I urge you to find a moment of peace for yourself -AKD
Abisola Kola-Daisi caught flak earlier in the week for posting an exotic array of her luxury bags at the height of protest on systemic racism and police brutality around the world.