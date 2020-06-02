Abisola Kola-Daisi, Daughter of Former Oyo State Governor Gets Slammed by Fan for Showing Off Bags

Abisola Kola-Daisi has come under heavy fire from a fan for daring to showoff her bags at such a time as this.

The daughter of former Oyo State governor, Ajimobi was slammed for now-deleted pictures she put on her Instagram page.

The fashionista had shared a picture of herself surrounded by an array of luxury bags and captioned it;

“Woke up wanting to take a break from the craziness right now and just create.

“Wanted to do something with some of my bags, but a girl couldn’t pick (I mean, where do I start from).

“I wound up just rearranging them and staying thankful for my little blessings.”.

The display of wealth and ‘seeming triviality’ didn’t bode down well with a fan who took it up and tagged it “craziness”.

Abisola Kola-Daisi replied that she has used her platform to speak on current issues and is just trying to take a day off from it all.

