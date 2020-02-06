Abike Dabiri welcomes ‘Nigerian brother’ Lil Wayne

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has expressed happiness over the revelation made by American rapper Lil Wayne that he is more Nigerian than American.

She took to her verified Twitter page on Wednesday to react to a news report quoting the rapper as saying he is 53% Nigerian.

The New Orleans emcee said this was revealed to him through an ancestry test conducted by a website he shared some of his details on.

He also expressed an eagerness to visit Nigeria and Egypt.

During his chat with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on the “Drink Champ” show that airs on Revolt TV, the multiple Grammy award-winning rapper gave reason for mentioning Nigeria in the lyrics of one of his hit songs.

He said,

“Shout out to Nigeria, I did my 23 and me ancestry dot com and my shit came back like 53% Nigerian. Yea! Me and my mum need to have a talk (Laughter).

“I gat to go to Nigeria…I gat to go see that place. I have never been to Nigeria. That is the place I would love to go to.”

Reacting, Dabiri-Erewa described Lil Wayne as a “Nigerian brother”.

“Our Nigerian brother. Many doing their DNA and identifying their roots. We look forward to welcoming him home someday soon,” she tweeted.