Abike Dabiri Roasts Hushpuppi: “Committing Crime and Having the Audacity to Show Off”

Abike Dabiri had a lot to say about Hushpuppi, who was recently whisked away by authorities in Dubai.

In case you missed it: Duba authorities finally released the video which showed the moment they arrested the Nigerian socialite and paraded him in their city.

The police also shared the whopping amount Hushpuppi was reportedly involved in stealing.

This news stirred a heated conversation on social media, and one of those who spoke was Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

“Committing crime and still having the audacity to show off. Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppi,” she tweeted, adding, “This is really denting to our image as a people, but like I always say, fraud does not represent who we are as Nigerians . Hardworking, dedicated, committed.”

See her tweet below:

Committing crime and still having the audacity to show off. Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppi . This is really denting to our image as a people , but like I always say ,fraud does not represent who we are as Nigerians . Hardworking . dedicated, committed. https://t.co/V48AoeInXR — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) June 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

