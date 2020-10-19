Abike Dabiri-Erewa Blocks Toyin Abraham on Twitter for Requesting Release do #EndSARS Protesters Arrested in Egypt

Abike Dabiri-Erewa has blocked Toyin Abraham on Twitter for requesting her help regarding securing the release of #EndSARS protesters arrested in Cairo.

The Chairman for Nigerians in Dispaora Commission activated the block button on her official Twitter account for Toyin Abraham who has been persistently tagging her to see to the release of the protesters.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a screenshot of the action and captioned it;

“@abikedabiri you blocked me on Twitter because I ma begging you to please help I. The release of our people in Cairo. Please Ma’am kindly block me here too ma’am. @drzus @bamideleabiodunoffficial @tayofak. Pls Mrs Abike Dabiri blocked me because I am speaking up for our people in Cairo.

According to reports online, about 20 Nigerians were picked up by the police in Cairo on authority of the Nigerian embassy there following their peaceful protest at the embassy.

They are yet to be released as Nigerians at home are canvassing for support to help them secure bail.

