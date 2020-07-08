Abia’s Church of Satan destroyed, founder arrested

The Church of Satan in Ohafia, Abia state has been destroyed by youths in the community and her chief apostle and founder has been arrested and taken away by the federal authority.

The Assemblies of light Bearer Greater Church of Lucifer, popularly known as Church of Satan in Ohafia, founded by Mr Ifekwe Udo has been knocked down and vandalized by the youths of the community for allegedly initiating evil.

Local residents knew of the dark practices but nobody could confront him because of his connections.

Mr Udo claims to have the power Satan has, and is known to use voodoo power on his Members.

There are even suggestions that Udo, also known as Lucifer or Fada-Fada, has a question mark regarding his Ohafia nativity.

