Abia Govt launches probe into murder of policeman

Abia State Government says it is investigating a security breach at Ohafia Local Government Area of the state which led to the death of one police officer while four others were injured.

A press statement issued on Monday and signed by John Okiyi Kalu, Commissioner for Information, said that preliminary investigation suggests that an unruly gang of yet-to-be identified hoodlums suddenly attacked five Police officers who were taking cover in a security pin down point located at a bus stop around Okagwe Junction, Ohafia, during a heavy downpour in the early hours of Monday, September 7, 2020.

The information, according to the statement showed that the hoodlums killed one Inspector in the process while critically injuring the other four who are now receiving treatment at a medical facility in the state.

The Commissioner therefore advised all medical facilities in the state to report any patient who presents with gunshot injuries to the nearest police station or the relevant Transition Council Chairman even while treating such a patient.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the late gallant officer who lost his life in the course of service to fatherland.

“In the same vein, we pray for the quick and total recovery of the injured,” the statement said.

