Abia Commissioner for Environment is dead

The Commissioner for Environment in Abia, Dr. Solomon Ogunji, is dead.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, confirmed the development to newsmen in the capital Umuahia on Sunday.

Okiyi-Kalu stated that Ogunji died on Saturday “after a brief illness, relating to high blood pressure” at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital in Aba.

“Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, who received the sad news with shock yesterday (Saturday) has personally communicated and condoled with the bereaved family and he is currently in mourning,” he stated.

“The state government prayed God to grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” said Okiyi-Kalu.

Ogunji was a senatorial aspirant in the 2019 general elections, seeking to represent Abia South on the platform of the PDP.

He served as special adviser to Ikpeazu on urban renewal in 2015 and later commissioner for the environment in the previous administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

