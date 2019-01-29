Abia APC Chairman Kidnapped Ahead of Buhari’s Arrival

The State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Abia State, Chief Donatus Nwamkpa has been kidnapped, few hours to the arrival of President Mohammadu Buhari to the state.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Benedict Godson confirmed this in a chat with newsmen Tuesday.

This comes a day after Geoffrey Ogbonna, the police public relations officer of the Abia command, said that no fewer than 1,000 officers and men had been deployed in Aba, the commercial hub of the state, ahead Buhari’s visit.

The state police command is yet to comment on the kidnap.

More to follow…