Abductors of Delta University lecturer’s wife demand N10m for her release

The abductors of the wife of Dr Sunny Ojobor, a lecturer in the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, Delta State University, Abraka, have demanded a ransom of N10m before they can release her.

The victim’s husband told journalists on Wednesday that the abductors had established contact with him with a demand for N10m.

“These are our boys. Their English might not be too sound, but they are enlightened,” Sunny said while blaming locals for the abduction.

“It is very annoying that we have got to this place in Nigeria that somebody, who is doing her business and managing her life will be kidnapped because people are looking for money,” he lamented.

The victim, who is a staff member of the Erho Secondary School, Abraka, was kidnapped from her shop on old Eku-Abraka Road on Monday around 6.30pm when hoodlums, numbering about five, stormed the her shop and started shooting indiscriminately.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident, adding that the police were on top of the situation to rescue the victim.

“I can’t begin to disclose some vital information regarding the kidnap, but we are on top of the situation. For now, there are no updates,” she stated.

