Abducted Turkish Nationals Freed

Four Turkish nationals who were abducted in Kwara State last weekend have regained freedom.

The state was rattled last week when some gunmen abducted them at a bar along Gbugbu-Lafiagi road in Edu local government area of the state on July 20.

The suspected kidnappers had initially demanded a ransom of N400 million but it was later reduced to N100 million.

However, Kayode Egbetokun, commissioner of police, said no dime was paid to secure their release.

While receiving the men on Friday, he said the police “worked round the clock” to secure the release of the victims.

He added the efforts also led to the arrest of the gang responsible for their abduction.

Ajayi Okasanmi, the public relations officer of the state police command, had identified the victims as Seyit Keklik (25), Yasin Colak (33), Ergun Yurdakul (35), and Senerapal (40).

They were working at a quarry site located within the area and were on their way back from Gbugbu market, where they had gone to buy energy drinks, when they were abducted.

The police said the victims would be taken to Abuja later.