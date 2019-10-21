Abducted Police Officer regains Freedom

Musa Rabo, the assistant commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force abducted on Saturday, has regained freedom.

Frank Mba, force spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday night, saying two suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction of Rambo.

“Musa Rabo abducted over the weekend was today 20th October 2019 rescued unhurt. The officer was successfully rescued this evening by a combined team of Police operatives from Kaduna, Niger and Zone 7 Command Headquarters Abuja, backed-up by members of the elite Special Forces of the NPF,” the statement read.

“Two male suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“The officer was travelling in his civil dress, with his private vehicle and without escort or any special security at the time of the incident. He was not targeted as a cop. It was purely an opportunistic crime, indiscriminately and maliciously targeted at citizens using that particular road.

“He was, perhaps, positionally unlucky at the time of the incident!”

Rabo is the head of Suleja area command of the police in Niger.