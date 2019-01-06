Abducted Ekiti LG Workers Freed

The two local government workers abducted in Ekiti State have regained their freedom.

Caleb Ikechukwu, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed this on Saturday, saying the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Amba Asuquo, visited the two officials at their homes after they were released by their abductors.

While he could not confirm if any ransom was paid, he explained that the captives were released when it became obvious to the abductors that the police were trailing them, Channels writes.

The gunmen had killed one Abayomi Ajayi, an accounting officer working at Emure Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The victim was shot dead by the gunmen on Wednesday along Ikere-Ise Road while returning from work and, thereafter, abducted the two men who were released after three days.