Abducted Ekiti Commissioner freed

Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Olabode Folorunso, who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen last week, has been freed.

In a press statement Monday, the State Commissioner for Information said the abducted commissioner was released on Monday and has since rejoined his family.

The state government also sympathises with the family of Olatunji Omotosho, the Councillor who was killed by the gunmen during the abduction, on April the 26th.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, who is billed to receive Chief Olabode later today, affirms the State Government’s efforts to do everything possible to rid the State of criminal elements.

Fayemi called on citizens of the State to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious movements and activities to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, or call the State emergency lines.

In the hours after the commissioner’s abduction, the Ekiti State police command had vowed to track the abductors and bring them to book.

It remains unclear however if any ransom was paid for his release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

