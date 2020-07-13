Abducted American rescued in Lagos Hotel

The Nigerian police have rescued an American woman held captive in a hotel for 15 months by a Nigerian man.

According to a statement from police spokesperson, Frank Mba, the retired civil servant and Washington native arrived Nigeria on 13th February, 2019 to visit 34-year-old Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku (pictured above), a native of Ikeduru local government area of Imo State who she met on Facebook.

Obiaku has been accused of forcefully collecting and taking control of her credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts, including the receipt of her monthly retirement benefits and allowances over the period of fifteen (15) months.

The statement read;

“She was however rescued by Police operatives attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Ogun State Annex following information received from a patriotic and civic minded Nigerian in the Meran area of Lagos State.

“The rescue of the American lady is coming on the heels of a similar case of abducted Philippino lady who was lured to Nigeria by her supposed lover whom she equally met on Facebook.

“Investigations reveal that the suspect, Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku is a graduate of Business Administration and Management and an internet fraudster who has defrauded many unsuspecting members of the public both locally and internationally.

“Chukwuebuka deliberately lured the victim into the country under the pretext of love and deceitfully married her on 15th May, 2019.

“He subsequently held her captive in a hotel, extorted from her monies amounting to a total of 48,000-USD.

“He also forcefully collected and took control of her credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts including the receipt of her monthly retirement benefits and allowances over the period of fifteen (15) months.

“Chukwuebuka also used the victim as a front to defraud her associates and other foreign personalities and companies.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

