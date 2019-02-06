ABC Says Nobody Will Host the Oscars This Year

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke has now confirmed during a panel at the TV Critics Association tour on Tuesday, that nobody will be hosting this year’s Academy Awards.

According to CNN, the president assured the audience that this year’s show would be kept to a three-hour running time, adding that the drama over nobody hosting might help the show’s ratings, since “the mystery” has everybody speculating about the first Oscar ceremony hosted by nobody.

This comes weeks after Kevin Hart stepped down as host following an uproar over his past homophobic tweets and jokes.

This year will mark the first time nobody has hosted the Academy Awards, and now folks can’t wait to see if they will pull it off.

