#AbbaKyariFacts trends as Nigerians respond sarcastically to Editorials extolling late Chief of Staff

Since Malam Abba Kyari, late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari passed away on April 17, 2020, Nigerian media space has been awash with a series of editorials eulogising him.

Kyari, who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) last month after embarking on a trip to Germany, became one of the highest-profile casualties of the dreaded virus after undergoing treatment at a medical facility in Lagos.

There were mixed reactions on social media in the weeks leading up to his death, with some wishing him recovery, and others – a considerably larger group – making it clear they couldn’t wait to be rid of the powerful CoS.

Kyari had emerged as one of the most controversial figures in Nigerian political space over his assumed role as the leader of the so-called cabal that had hijacked the Buhari administration.

First Lady Aisha Buhari left little to the imagination when she cried to the public that her husband’s administration had been hijacked by unelected officials.

And Kyari didn’t come out smelling of roses when National Security Advisor, Babagana Monguno, in an explosive memo, accused him of jeopardising the country’s security by appropriating powers of the president to himself.

Many had blamed him for the unconstitutional and crippling removal of former Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Onnoghen.

Days after his passing and burial in Abuja in contravention of all social distancing directives by the Federal Government, there has been a deluge of tributes to the late businessman turned politician.

First, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in a tribute published on April 19, hailed the late Chief of Staff as a tireless worker and his ‘Best Man’ when he married many years ago.

Unsurprisingly, Buhari, in his tribute, lauded his late aide as the ‘best of us’ and an epitome of loyalty.

On Thursday, April 23, Buhari’s nephew and one-time Aso Rock strongman, Mamman Daura, in his tribute extolled the virtues of Kyari.

According to Daura, Kyari at a time was a shoo-in to be vice-president under the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Daura went further to state that the late CoS had more intellectual prowess than anyone on government today.

And Nigerians have had enough of the unabashed attempt to deodorize someone who quite easily was the most divisive Chief of Staff in the nation’s history.

Taking to Twitter, Nigerians trended the #AbbaKyariFacts, with satirical opinions on the late politician.

From the economy, to politics, religion and sports, a wide range of metaphors were drawn to lampoon the media blitz for Kyari.

We’ve compiled some of the more interesting tweets below.

 

