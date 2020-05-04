Abba Kyari’s Funeral: FCTA says attendees test negative

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says those who were not properly geared up at the burial of late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, tested negative to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Mohammed Kawu, Acting Secretary, FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He explained that they have also completed the mandatory 14 days isolation and have been reunited with their families.

There had been outrage over the public burial of the late chief of staff, particularly as the event was in violation of the social distancing order of the federal government.

The Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had apologised for the oversight, promising that attendees would be traced, tested and treated.

