Abba Kyari’s Daughter, Aisha, Slams Nigerians Talking About Her Dad’s Death

Aisha Abba Kyari has a lot to say to folks who are still talking about her father, Abba Kyari’s death.

Posting on her Instagram Live moments ago, the daughter of the former Chief of Staff, slammed those speaking on her father, dismissing them as ‘evil’, while also calling out folks like Lola Omotayo for previously asking about Kyari’s whereabouts.

“My daddy is gone. Evil ones still won’t shut up! You all claimed he was the root of your problems when he was alive, surely all your problems died with him,” she said in the emotional post, adding, “Allow us that love him grieve and mourn in peace!!”

And she called out Lola Omotayo, saying, “I hope now that you know exactly where he is you’re sleeping better at night!”

See her posts below:

