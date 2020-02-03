A$AP Rocky’s Official DJ, J. Scott of ASAP Mob, is Reportedly Dead

Complex is reporting that ASAP Mob member, J. Scott, has died.

According to the outlet, this story first surfaced in tweets on Sunday from fellow ASAP Mob members and friends of J. Scott who referenced Scott’s passing.

The circumstance of his death has yet to be made public.

Complex says this about his bio:

J. Scott, who also went by ASAP Snacks, was a jack of all trades for ASAP Mob. He was the official DJ for ASAP Rocky and the Cozy Boys as well as the manager for multiple artists. Scott was also a creative partner in a lot of the collective’s ventures and a producer. J. Scott is originally from Atlanta. During a conversation with Ultraolive, J. Scott explained that he got connected with ASAP Mob after moving to New York City then meeting ASAP Yams who asked him to DJ for Rocky.

And here’s some of the messages from his friends confirming the news of his death:

