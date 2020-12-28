Aaliyah’s Estate Says They Have Gained Control of Singer’s Official YouTube Channel

There will now be an Aaliyah’s official YouTube channel in 2021, according to a post from the late singer’s estate on her official Instagram account.

“Thank you for all of your love and support,” the statement said. “We are proud to announce that the Estate is now in control of the “Aaliyah” YouTube account. 2021 will the year of Aaliyah! See you all in the new year!”

This comes many months after the singer’s official estate announced that her music would finally be available on streaming services as well. “To our loyal fans: We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalogue, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future,” the August statement read, per Complex. “Thank you for your continued love and support. More updates to come!”

Complex reports that “the legal saga surrounding Aaliyah’s music has been well-documented. Blackground Records—the label that was founded in part by Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson—released all three of her albums and is no longer operational. Hankerson is believed to be the primary figure blocking her music, but it looks like the situation is on its way to a resolution.”

Check out the YouTube channel here.

