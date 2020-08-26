Aaliyah’s Estate in Talks to Have her Music on Streaming Platforms

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Looks like fans of Aaliyah are about to get done a real solid as her estate is in talks as regards her music.

The iconic 90s R’n’ B singer who sadly, tragically passed away on August 25, 2001, after a plane crash in the Bahamas while shooting the music video of her single, ‘Rock The Boat’ is set to have her music available on streaming platforms.

Aaliyah’s estate released a statement through her verified Instagtam page that there have been talks with different record labels about the status of her music catalogue and it’s availability on streaming platforms.

It reassured fans that  more details will be provided on that, moving forward.

 

