AACTA International Awards: ‘The Irishman’ Leads With 6 Nominations

Netflix’s The Irishman continues to dominate the awards, this time it raked in a total of six nods at the annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards.
This was followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which picked up five nominations, while Joker and Parasite earned four noms each.
The full list of nominees is below.
Best Film
The Irishman
Joker
The King
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Direction
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Screenplay
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han, Parasite
Best Lead Actor
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Robert De Niro, The Irishman
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best Lead Actress
Awkwafina,The Farewell
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Supporting Actor
John Lithgow, Bombshell
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Song Kang-Ho, Parasite
Best Supporting Actress
Toni Collette, Knives Out
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood