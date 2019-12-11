AACTA International Awards: ‘The Irishman’ Leads With 6 Nominations

Netflix’s The Irishman continues to dominate the awards, this time it raked in a total of six nods at the annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards.

This was followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which picked up five nominations, while Joker and Parasite earned four noms each.

The full list of nominees is below.

Best Film

The Irishman

Joker

The King

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Direction

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han, Parasite

Best Lead Actor

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Robert De Niro, The Irishman

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Lead Actress

Awkwafina,The Farewell

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor

John Lithgow, Bombshell

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Song Kang-Ho, Parasite

Best Supporting Actress

Toni Collette, Knives Out

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood