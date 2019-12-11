AACTA International Awards: ‘The Irishman’ Leads With 6 Nominations

Netflix’s The Irishman continues to dominate the awards, this time it raked in a total of six nods at the annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards.

This was followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which picked up five nominations, while Joker and Parasite earned four noms each.

The full list of nominees is below.

Best Film

The Irishman
Joker
The King
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best Direction

Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han, Parasite

Best Lead Actor

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Robert De Niro, The Irishman
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Lead Actress

Awkwafina,The Farewell
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor

John Lithgow, Bombshell
Al PacinoThe Irishman
Joe PesciThe Irishman
Brad PittOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood
Song Kang-Ho, Parasite

Best Supporting Actress

Toni Collette, Knives Out
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

