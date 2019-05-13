AAC Suspends Sowore, Others over Anti-Party Activities

The African Action Congress [AAC] on Monday announced the suspension of its presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Omoyele Sowore, and eight others for a period of six months over alleged anti-party activities.

Among those suspended was the party’s Deputy National Chairman (South West), Ogunlana Rotimi Jacob,

As a result, Dr. Leonard Ezenwa has been appointed acting National Chairman while Abayomi Francis Olufemi has been named Deputy National Chairman, Punch writes.

A member of the AAC National Executive Committee, Mazi Okwy, who read the resolution of the party to journalists in Abuja, premised the decision on the allegations against Sowore, Publisher of online news medium, Saharareporters and his executive.

He said the allegation bordered “particularly with inflow of illegal foreign funds into the party and personally retaining same in contravention of Section 225 (3)(4) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) together with eight others.”

But when contacted, the Head of Media and Public Relations Sowore Campaign Organisation, Rachel Onamusi-Kpiasi, who is in United Kingdom, said:

“Leonard (Ezenwa) has been suspended from the party for anti-party activities for months and is in no position to suspend the national chairman. I will send a fully formed press release shortly.”