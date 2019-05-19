‘A Worthy Scapegoat’ – Nigerian Man Shreds Naira Marley on Twitter

The saga involving indigenous rapper Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley continues to grow after a Nigerian man took to social media to aim digs at him and the music industry in general.

In the tweets, the man, identified as Francis Isisogu, stated that the Nigerian music industry is filled with individuals whose alternative source of income is fraud but they never speak on it and so no one suspects them.

On Naira Marley, he said by the time he is out of EFCC custody, he will want to switch to singing gospel music and the value of the Naira in his name would have dropped.

He wrote:

Naira Marley is just a worthy scapegoat. He sacrificed himself for the rest of them in the industry to have sense. Great guy. 😁👍

The Nigerian Music Industry is rife with folks whose alternative source of income is also fraud, but they all keep a low profile.

Uncle Naira Marley thought he was immune cuz he knows Olamide. By the time you’re out, you’ll switch to Gospel music & be featuring Frank Edwards. 😂😂😂

By the time Naira Marley finally comes out of this whole EFCC trouble, the value of the Naira in his name would have dropped… 😂😂😂

After his arrest and detention, the EFCC filed 11 fraud charges against Naira Marley bordering on credit card fraud.

He faces over a decade in the slammer if convicted of the charges.