‘A woman who doesn’t like money is not an asset’ – Reno Omokri

An ex-aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has an opinion which he shared on Twitter on the subject of women and their love of money.

Taking to the microblogging site on Wednesday evening, Reno said he gets greatly surprised when men condemn women for liking money.

According to him, while love for money is the cause of evil, failure to like money is the root cause of poverty.

In his words:

“I am astounded when some men condemn women for liking money. Nothing in Scripture says we shouldn’t like money? The LOVE of money is the root of EVIL. But failure to like money is the root of POVERTY. A woman who doesn’t like money is not an asset!”

This is the latest in a series of nuggets that the lawyer and author has been dropping on social media for the online community.

Reno has always taken men to task on the need to eschew extravagant lifestyle and concentrate on making as much money as they could.

When beautiful teen actress, Regina Daniels, tied the knot with billionaire entrepreneur and politician Ned Nwoko, Reno waded in on the debate by arguing that ‘making six figures is greater than having six packs’.

