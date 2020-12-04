‘A true legend’ – Pele pens emotional tribute to Maradona

Brazil football legend, Pele, has penned an emotional tribute to the late icon Diego Maradona who died on November 25 2020 in Tigre, Argentina at the age of 60.

Maradona, a 1986 FIFA World Cup winner, was buried at the Jardin Bella Vista cemetery in Buenos Aires beside his parents’ graves on Thursday November 6.

A week after his passing, it seemed it dawned on Pele that his bitter rival turned friend had gone, prematurely, forever.

Pele, 80, who won three FIFA World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970, took to his Instagram page to pay full tribute to Maradona. He posted the message along with five photos he had with Maradona, depicting how their friendship blossomed over the years.

“Today it’s been seven days since you left. Many people loved to compare us all their lives. You were a genius that enchanted the world. A magician with the ball at his feet. A true legend. But above all that, for me, you will always be a great friend, with an even bigger heart,” writes Pele who played 92 times for Brazil, scoring 77 goals.

“Today, I know that the world would be much better if we could compare each other less and start admiring each other more. So, I want to say that you are incomparable.

“Your trajectory was marked by honesty. And in your unique and particular way, you taught us that we have to love and say “I love you” a lot more often. Your quick departure didn’t let me say it to you, so I will just write: I love you, Diego.

“My great friend, thank you very much for our entire journey. One day, in heaven, we will play together on the same team. And it will be the first time that I raise my fist in the air in triumph on the pitch without celebrating a goal. It will be because l can finally embrace you again.”

