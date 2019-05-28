‘A Truckload of Wahala Coming’ – Charly Boy Reacts to Fulani Radio

Nigerian musician, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy, has described Federal Government’s planned radio station to reach Fulani herdsmen as a disaster waiting to happen.

Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, had said last week that FG had acquired an Amplitude Modulation (AM) broadcast radio licence, frequency 720KHz, for herdsmen as part of efforts to end the perennial farmers-herders clashes.

Adamu had said,

“The radio service will serve as a vehicle for social mobilisation and education, in addition to interactive radio instruction methodology that will be adopted to reach the very hard-to-reach segment of our target population.”

Reacting to the report, the ‘Our Mumu Don Do’ movement convener and music maverick, Charly Boy, took to his Instagram to share a post condemning the move.

He wrote

“OBJ was President for 8 years him no set up Oduduwa radio. GEJ was President for 5 years, there was no Niger Delta radio.

“Buhari President, under 4 years has opened Fulani radio.

“Where do you think all of this is heading to. My people, these people don enter our 18. Let’s all adjust ourselves.

“I smell a truckload of wahala coming.”