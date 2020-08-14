A travesty of Justice – Amnesty International rejects death sentence on Kano singer

Global human rights organisation, Amnesty International, has condemned the death sentence passed on a Kano-based singer, Yahaya Sharif, describing it as a ‘travesty of justice’.

The group stated this via its Twitter handle three days after 22-year-old Sharif was sentenced to death by hanging by the Kano Upper Shari’a Court in Hausawa Filin Hockey area of the state.

The judge, Aliyu Kani, said he found Sharif guilty as charged and convicted him based on Section 382 (b) of the Kano Penal Code of 2000.

But Amnesty International believes there are serious concerns about the fairness of Sharif’s trial and the framing of the charges against him based on WhatsApp messages.

“The imposition of the death penalty following an unfair trial violates the right to life.

“The authorities of Kano State must immediately quash the conviction and death sentence of Yahaya Sharif Aminu, who was sentenced to death by hanging on spurious charges of blasphemy by the Kano Upper Shari’a Court,” it said.

Sharif, a resident of Sharifai in Kano metropolis, was accused of committing the crime against the prophet of Islam in a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March 2020.

This sparked outrage among some youths who staged a protest and burned the singer’s family home.

His death sentence has triggered outrage around the country, with many on social media calling for it to be immediately reversed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

