‘A Tip of the Iceberg’ – Police PRO Assures on SARS Reform

The Nigeria Police Force Wednesday said that reforms on Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS) are not going to be cosmetic.

Making an appearance on ChannelsTV, the spokesman, ACP Frank Mba, said the FSARS was decentralised in a bid to correct the abnormality, restore order and bring the police closer to the people.

“It will correct every anomaly, bureaucratic bottleneck &bring the Police close to the people. The IGP is committed to this willpower & has directed the command CPs on his policy direction in this regard,” Mba said.

“Decentralisation of SARS is to ensure unity of command and control and in line with democratic and community policing. This is just a tip of the iceberg among very many reforms IGP MA ADAMU mni is bringing in the Force

“We are committed to giving Nigerians the best security arrangement in the general election with equal playing ground & adequate security for all. As the lead agency in internal security, we will work with other security and safety agencies to ensure a safe and secure environment”.

The police spokesman said the move is just “a tip of the iceberg among very many reforms IGP Mohammed Adamu is bringing in the Force.”

He further stressed that the decentralisation of FSARS will bring the police close to the people and reduce hiccups.

The immediate past IGP, Ibrahim Idris, had centralised operations of SARS into FSARS at the force headquarters and placed it under the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations), as part of the reforms of the squad.

The decentralisation by the new IGP Adamu has since stirred debates, but Mba assured that all that the new initiative seeks to achieve to make the police more accessible to the people.