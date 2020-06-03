A Remake of the 90s Hit Movie- Glamour Girls is Coming to the Cinemas in 2021

Tofunmi OluwashinaMoviesNo Comment on A Remake of the 90s Hit Movie- Glamour Girls is Coming to the Cinemas in 2021

A remake of the 1994 classic movie- Glamour Girls is set to hit the cinemas come December 2021.

Charles Okpaleke of Play Network Africa released a teaser photo of the Nollywood blockbuster which is currently in the works via his Instagram handle.

Okpaleke did a remake of another Nollywood classic; ‘Living in Bondage’ in 2019 and this enjoyed huge cinematic success. He is set to repeat the feat with Glamour Girls.

The original cast of the movie featured Nollywood hevyweights like Liz Benson, Eucharia Annuobi, Zack Orji and a host of others.

Charles Okpaleke revealed that he was going all out for this one and the story would evolve around three generations of actresses.

“A story that would involve 3 generations of actresses. I’m going all out on this one”!, he wrote.

Play Network Africa is not stopping with Glamour Girls as other classics like Rattlesnake and Nneka The Pretty Serpent are also billed for production.

, ,

Related Posts

Ava DuVernay Slams Trump for Using Black Man for “Political Gain”

June 3, 2020

Keke Palmer Urges US Guards to ‘March with Us’ During Protest

June 3, 2020

Cause of Death of Twilight Actor, Gregory Boyce and Nigerian Girlfriend Revealed as Accidental Overdose

June 2, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply