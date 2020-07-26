A Recap of the BBNaija #LockDown Saturday Night Party

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates have finally settled down into the swing of things with their Saturday night party.
The party started on a slow note at around 10pm but soon after the DJ Sarz found his rhythm and housemates came representing.
Ka3na was all shades of fun as she set the dance floor on fire with her moves, rocking an emerald green playsuit, Erica came prepared as the MVP of the night, showing the housemates how a party is done right.
Tolani Baj showed off moves, Kidwayya was everywhere with his ‘Micheal Jackson’ steps, Lilo and Eric limited their dancing to each other with a few moments’ exception.
Brighto got into the groove of things so much so that he removed his shirt. Laycon was a party rocker through and through, bringing his spice to the dancefloor and rocking with practically all the ladies.
Nengi, Prince, Dorathy, Neo, Vee and the others all came with their best foot forward and it was a swell time all in all.
After the party, Erica and Nengi had a sincere girl talk where each of them expressed that they felt the other was being distant. They talked about it and ended the conversation with a hug.
A game of truth or dare was cut short abruptly after Tolani Baj refused to kiss anyone saying it was too intimate. However, Wathoni and Kiddwayya had endured 20 seconds of lip locking in the game earlier.
All in all, it was a great first Saturday night party especially since it wasn’t characterised by the fighting and shouting matches prevalent in previous editions of the show.
Check out some epic moments from the BBnaija Saturday night party.
When Kiddwayya grabbed Erica’s breasts
CAUGHT RED HANDED!!!! #BBNaija #bbnaijialockdown pic.twitter.com/snPmfkwOxY
— Tenee (@Tenee___) July 25, 2020
Dorathy and her ever juggling milkshakes
Can your boobs Gbese? #BBNaijia2020 #bbnaijialockdown pic.twitter.com/kUZMiwJCxR
— Trends And Opinions 🌐 (@trends_opinions) July 25, 2020
The moment Brighto took off his shirt
"Naked I came to this world, naked I shall dance!!!"#BBNaijia2020 #bbnaijialockdown #BBNaijia pic.twitter.com/rB0YstEm32
— EVERYBODY'S DADDY (@ayoagbato) July 25, 2020
Lilo trying to discover crude oil while grinding on Eric
The way this Lilo is going down, she'll soon discover crude oil#bbnaijialockdown #BBNaijia #BBNaijia2020 pic.twitter.com/tiTHgq8DZt
— EVERYBODY'S DADDY (@ayoagbato) July 25, 2020
The moment the DJ played Simi’s ‘Duduke’
Sarz is playing Duduke? 🙆♀️ Did Biggie's wife give birth? #BBNaijia2020 #bbnaijialockdown #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/u0LHUSTtcE
— MsVivian (@eyin_nwa) July 25, 2020
Wathoni and Kiddwayya’s after party kiss
*BBNAIJA S*: #Wathoni kissed #Kiddwaya at truth or dare game for 20 secs.#BBNaijia #bbnaija2020 #bbnaijalockdown2020 #bbn2020 #Lilo #bbnaijialockdown #wizkid pic.twitter.com/ZNmJtu6gzm
— Big Brother 9ja S5 Lockdown (@bbn_premium) July 26, 2020
Lekan and Erica being the life of the party
Laycon is on fire#BBNaijia #bbnaija2020 #bbnaijialockdown #LayconFC pic.twitter.com/HNkATmGfpM
— Rich Breezy (@rich_breezy06) July 25, 2020
Moment of truth between Nengi and Erica
Praise is crazy, he lifted Nengi and Erica #bbnaijialockdown pic.twitter.com/E9ubDhraB0
— Rebecca Nengi Hampson Fanpage (@Nengi__fanpage) July 25, 2020