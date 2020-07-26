A Recap of the BBNaija #LockDown Saturday Night Party

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates have finally settled down into the swing of things with their Saturday night party.

The party started on a slow note at around 10pm but soon after the DJ Sarz found his rhythm and housemates came representing.

Ka3na was all shades of fun as she set the dance floor on fire with her moves, rocking an emerald green playsuit, Erica came prepared as the MVP of the night, showing the housemates how a party is done right.

Tolani Baj showed off moves, Kidwayya was everywhere with his ‘Micheal Jackson’ steps, Lilo and Eric limited their dancing to each other with a few moments’ exception.

Brighto got into the groove of things so much so that he removed his shirt. Laycon was a party rocker through and through, bringing his spice to the dancefloor and rocking with practically all the ladies.

Nengi, Prince, Dorathy, Neo, Vee and the others all came with their best foot forward and it was a swell time all in all.

After the party, Erica and Nengi had a sincere girl talk where each of them expressed that they felt the other was being distant. They talked about it and ended the conversation with a hug.

A game of truth or dare was cut short abruptly after Tolani Baj refused to kiss anyone saying it was too intimate. However, Wathoni and Kiddwayya had endured 20 seconds of lip locking in the game earlier.

All in all, it was a great first Saturday night party especially since it wasn’t characterised by the fighting and shouting matches prevalent in previous editions of the show.

Check out some epic moments from the BBnaija Saturday night party.

When Kiddwayya grabbed Erica’s breasts

Dorathy and her ever juggling milkshakes

The moment Brighto took off his shirt

Lilo trying to discover crude oil while grinding on Eric

The moment the DJ played Simi’s ‘Duduke’

Wathoni and Kiddwayya’s after party kiss

Lekan and Erica being the life of the party

Moment of truth between Nengi and Erica

Praise is crazy, he lifted Nengi and Erica #bbnaijialockdown pic.twitter.com/E9ubDhraB0 — Rebecca Nengi Hampson Fanpage (@Nengi__fanpage) July 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

