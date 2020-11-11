A Reboot of Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Scorpion King’ is in the Making

Scorpion King was a spinoff of Brendan Fraser’s The Mummy series, which saw Johnson’s Scorpion King serve as an antagonist of 2001’s The Mummy Returns. The next year, Johnson led his own film, a prequel that told the story of the desert warrior Mathayus. Scorpion King earned $178.7 million globally and launched Johnson as a leading man.

This version is described as a contemporary take not set in the distant past like the original. Johnson will not reprise his role as the titular character, but may appear in the film in another capacity.