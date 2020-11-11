A Reboot of Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Scorpion King’ is in the Making

THR has confirmed that Dwayne Johnson’s The Scorpion King will be rebooted soon.
Per the outlet, the 2002 film will be written by screenwriter Jonathan Herman for Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions.
The outlet continued:
Scorpion King was a spinoff of Brendan Fraser’s The Mummy series, which saw Johnson’s Scorpion King serve as an antagonist of 2001’s The Mummy Returns. The next year, Johnson led his own film, a prequel that told the story of the desert warrior Mathayus. Scorpion King earned $178.7 million globally and launched Johnson as a leading man.
This version is described as a contemporary take not set in the distant past like the original. Johnson will not reprise his role as the titular character, but may appear in the film in another capacity.
About the reboot, Johnson said in a statement:
“The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I’m honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation. I wouldn’t have had the career I’m lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard working actors today. I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience.”