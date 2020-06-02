‘A Real Boss Must Never Entrust All Their Power to No One’, Toyin Lawani Speaks on Managing 33 Businesses

Toyin Lawani is doling out advice to her followers in business.

The serial entrepreneur who manages all of thirty-three businesses under her Tiannah Empire umbrella, shared some insights into how she does it all.

Sharing some of the questions she gets asked frequently; the mother of two who has added author to her resume wrote;

“When people ask me how I successfully manage my 33 Businesses at Tiannahs Empire – I say this – you can never make it as an Entrepreneur if you do not have multitasking skills or if you can’t work under pressure you are a goner.

“The Time will come you will have to start working smart instead of working hard , if your money is not working for you then you have the wrong people on your team, cause if you can’t rest once in a while you will Breakdown , Especially when you have two faced people in your Business who are there for only their own selfish needs.

“Never depend on anyone getting anything done for you, even when you give them instructions make sure you over see it , if not your business is doomed 👑

“A Real Boss must never entrust all their power to no one 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

