A Nigerian woman has taken to her Twitter to call for the arrest of her mother who she said stubbornly attended a wedding today in Mararaba amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her post, @ruthyorea said she had called to wish her mother a happy birthday, only to learn that the woman stepped out for a wedding. “I was so pissed,” said the Twitter user, noting that her mother risked her life for flouting the rules put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Which is why she is calling for her mother’s arrest.

“Dear @NCDCgov good morning Please can you arrest my mom in maraba ,she went for a wedding at Aso in maraba, please send your task force there to locate them and shut down the wedding ceremony. Thank you,” she tweeted.

She continued in a response to someone perceived to be her relative: “You sabi mumcy well thank God you met her in person & today is her birthday oh . I was calling to wish her happy birthday and she didn’t pick up , called my younger sister that mumcy went for wedding in Maraba . I was so pissed like why she go risk her life like that.”

See the tweets below:

Dear @NCDCgov good morning

Please can you arrest my mom in maraba ,she went for a wedding at Aso in maraba, please send your task force there to locate them and shut down the wedding ceremony. Thank you. — blackie~ chan🌚🍫 (@ruthyorea) April 25, 2020

You sabi mumcy well thank God you met her in person & today is her birthday oh . I was calling to wish her happy birthday and she didn’t pick up , called my younger sister that mumcy went for wedding in Maraba . I was so pissed 😤 like why she go risk her life like that . — blackie~ chan🌚🍫 (@ruthyorea) April 25, 2020

