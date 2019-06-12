‘A New Dawn’ – Buhari Hails Emergence of Lawan, Gbajabiamila as NASS Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the presiding officers of the national assembly.

Ahmad Lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege were elected as senate president and deputy senate president respectively while Femi Gbajabiamila emerged speaker of the house of representative and Idris Wase, deputy speaker.

This was a departure from what obtained in 2015 when the preferred candidates of the ruling party failed to take the seats.

In a statement by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s media aide, the president commended the “transparent and fair nature” of the voting process, adjudging it as a plus for the democracy in the country

Buhari described the emergence of the new leaders as “new dawn, different from duplicity and perfidy of the immediate past”.

“The Executive does not desire a rubber stamp Legislature. While separation of powers is essential, collaboration among all Arms of Government should be the name of the game. Opposition need not be virulent,” the statement read.

“Stepping into the Next Level, the legislature has a big role to play for the goals of the administration to be achieved. This is for the ultimate good of the nation.”

The president charged the winners to use their positions for the higher interest of the country and for the growth of democracy.

He also urged contestants who lost out to be “gallant in defeat” and join hands with the victors who should “exhibit magnanimity and eschew vindictiveness.”

“At the end of the day, we, the people, who elected our representatives at the national level, are the winners,” the president said.