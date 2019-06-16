‘A National Disgrace’ – Trump Hits Out at Sadiq Khan after Fatal Attacks in London

US President Donald Trump has once again lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him a “national disgrace” who is destroying the UK’s capital.

His comments came after five attacks in London in less than 24 hours left three men dead and three others injured.

Reacting to the verbal assault, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was “absolutely awful” Mr Trump was using the “tragedy of people being murdered to attack the mayor”.

Retweeting a post by right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins about this weekend’s violence in London, the president said Mr Khan was “a disaster” and the capital needed a new mayor.

LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster – will only get worse! https://t.co/n7qKI3BbD2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

Mr Trump later followed it up with another post saying: “He is a national disgrace who is destroying the city of London!”

In response, Mr Khan’s spokesman said the mayor’s thoughts were with the victims’ families and he “is not going to waste his time responding to this sort of tweet”.

Police have made 14 arrests – including several boys and a girl – following the five separate attacks.

President Trump and Mr Khan have clashed many times in the past. The president called Mr Khan a “stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London” shortly before landing in Stansted ahead of his three-day state visit to the UK earlier this month.

It followed comments from the mayor of London that the UK should not be “rolling out the red carpet” for Mr Trump during his visit.