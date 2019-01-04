‘A Lot of Adults Failed Aaliyah’ – Global Outrage as ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Premieres

Surviving R Kelly has finally debuted on Lifetime and everyone is talking about it.

The six-hour, three-part docuseries, set to debut on January 3, follows the story of the disgraced singer’s history of alleged physical and emotional abuse of women. The first trailer shares many women’s “untold story,” with close-ups of alleged victims Jerhonda Pace, Kitti Jones, Asante McGee, Lisa Van Allen, singer Sparkle and Kelly’s ex-wife, Andrea Kelly.

Also, the documentary covers the tragedy that was late singer Aaliyah, who was introduced to R. Kelly when she was barely a teenager, a tragic decision by her family that would see her sexually assaulted by the older singer, who eventually, allegedly, married and got her pregnant.

Her story has broken many hearts, as fans all over the world speak on how the then-teenager was betrayed by all the adults in her life.

See some of the reactions below:

Aaliyah was sold out by every adult in her life. Including this personal assistant who is grinning about the crimes he helped that man commit, and the absuse he enabled. #SurvivingRKelly — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) January 4, 2019

aaliyah is the entire tragedy of popular music in one being. it’s overwhelming. — doreen st. félix (@dstfelix) January 4, 2019

A lot of adults failed Aaliyah. #SurvivingRKelly — Angela Davis (@TheKitchenista) January 4, 2019

I'm so thankful Aaliyah found Timbaland and Missy. After all she went through, I can see why they became family. ❤️ #SurvivingRKelly — Jada Gomez (@JadaGomez) January 4, 2019

Everybody was “worried” about Aaliyah but nobody was WORRIED about Aaliyah. #SurvivingRKelly — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) January 4, 2019

Aaliyah was 13. Probably 12 when it was recorded. #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/ysnUxL7KA6 — I’m Tired of This Church (@divaTy) January 4, 2019

bro, this Aaliyah segment is really fucking tough to watch… FUCK man.

so many people failed her.

my heart is breaking all over again…. — Bryan-Michael Cox (@bryanmichaelcox) January 4, 2019

Bro Aaliyah didn’t stand a chance in this world . She didn’t have one person to protect her wtf — The Mad King (@Kingkeraun) January 4, 2019

Aaliyah mama has the audacity to say she was supervised at all times……. WELL SUS WERE YOU THE MAID OF HONOR????? — khrys 2.0 ✨ (@_BDAli) January 4, 2019

“There were a few women that he loved. Aaliyah was one of them.” AALIYAH WAS NOT A WOMAN! #SurvivingRKelly — Jamilah Lemieux🖤 (@JamilahLemieux) January 4, 2019

When it sinks in that Aaliyah was 12 when she recorded "Age ain't nothing but a number." #survivingrkelly pic.twitter.com/MNF4zxZbhx — NLMB🕊 (@1ktyloo) January 4, 2019

The entire industry failed Aaliyah. Real talk, R.Kelly and his entire entourage should be in jail. #SurvivingRKelly — X (@XLNB) January 4, 2019

Aaliyah’s eyes looked empty in every photo with that nigga. He stole everything from her…. early — AWriterNamedSean ✍🏾✍🏾✍🏾 (@atruelivingicon) January 4, 2019