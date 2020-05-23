A Look At Naomi Campbell Through the Years as She Clocks 50

Naomi Campbell’s golden years are here!

The supermodel extraordinaire clocked the big 5-0 on May 22, 2020.

Naomi has had many iconic moments in her long career as a model, actress and businesswoman.

The Englishwoman, in celebration of her golden jubilee shared a throwback picture of how it all began.

Known for her feline-like strut on the runaway, Campbell was discovered at the age of 15, and rose to become one of the most recognisable and in-demand models of the late 1980s and 1990s.

A few years later when Naomi was 19, she became the first black woman to be on the cover of Vogue in 1989.

Naomi Campbell began her journey towards becoming an icon when she became a part of the Big Six’ – the most successful and most sought out models in the world. The Big Six was made up of; Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, Kate Moss and Campbell.

Naomi has made several appearances on the catwalk for luxury lingerie brand- Victoria Secret.

Walking the runway for Victoria’s Secret is the sign that a model has truly made it.

See video compilation of her Victoria Secret shows.

Vivienne Westwood’s 1993 Paris Fashion show was one of the most iconic moments in Naomi Campbell’s career.

Naomi experienced every catwalk model’s worst nightmare by falling flat on her bum. She was wearing a 10-inch heel.

Naomi was one of the first models to strip off for PETA’s on going campaign to encourage people to ditch animal fur clothing.

Campbell is also a renowned philanthropist. The 50-year-old has used her influence over the years to raise funds for places dealing with natural disasters and other causes close to her heart.

Before Supermodels started writing, Naomi Campbell penned her first novel, Swan. She was a pioneer in that field too.

Naomi has an inexhaustible portfolio of the many things she has morphed into over the years, from her early days as a model.

The author and actress has been an avid supporter of African creatives in recent times. Worthy of mention is her support for our very own Wizkid.

Happy Birthday Naomi Campbell, your best is yet underway!

