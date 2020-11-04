‘A great honour’ – Trump purrs as Nigerians hold rally for him

As the US election got underway Tuesday, a viral video shows the moment hundreds of Donald Trump supporters in Nigeria took to the streets to rally for the support of the U.S. President.

A delighted Trump took to Twitter to acknowledge the Nigerians holding a rally in support of his re-election bid.

Sharing the video of the rally, Trump wrote:

“A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!”

Trump goes neck and neck with Democratic nominee Joe Biden in a historical poll that saw over 100 million Americans cast their votes before election day.

Biden came in with a slight lead over the Republican leader, who’d narrowed the gap with a blitz of rallies before Tuesday.

