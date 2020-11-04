‘A great honour’ – Trump purrs as Nigerians hold rally for him

As the US election got underway Tuesday, a viral video shows the moment hundreds of Donald Trump supporters in Nigeria took to the streets to rally for the support of the U.S. President.
A delighted Trump took to Twitter to acknowledge the Nigerians holding a rally in support of his re-election bid.
Massive rally for President Donald Trump in Nigeria, organized by a church. This is shocking and historical, because, I have never seen anything like this.@realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @PressSec @seanhannity @FoxNews @foxandfriends @RealCandaceO @tedcruz @charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/V8jmMljetv
— Abraham O. Adeyemi (@Berean16031989) October 26, 2020
Sharing the video of the rally, Trump wrote:
“A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!”
Trump goes neck and neck with Democratic nominee Joe Biden in a historical poll that saw over 100 million Americans cast their votes before election day.
Biden came in with a slight lead over the Republican leader, who’d narrowed the gap with a blitz of rallies before Tuesday.