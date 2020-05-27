A Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ TV Series is in the Works

THR has confirmed that Amazon is reviving The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

Per the outlet, the streamer is developing a project centered Stieg Larsson’s best-selling book, and it will follow the life of Lisbeth Salander, the hacker character at the center of the film.

However, this project will not be adapting Larsson’s novels; it, instead, would place the character in today’s world, with a new setting, new characters and a new story that’s designed to resonate with fans of the original work, as well as pull in new viewers.

Larsson’s novels, all published after his death in 2004, were massive hits, with more than 60 million copies sold worldwide. All three (Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played With Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest) were also adapted for feature films in Sweden that starred Noomi Rapace as Lisbeth.

We can’t wait!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

