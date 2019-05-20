‘A Gift to Yoruba Race’ – APC Chieftain Defends Tinubu after El-Rufai Attacks

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state, Moshood Salvador, on Sunday rose to the defence of Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling party after the apparent attack by Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State.

Salvador, in a chat with journalists on the sidelines of the annual Ramadan lecture he organised at his residence in Lagos, described Tinubu as a gift to the Yoruba race.

He described the recent comments attributed to El-Rufai as unnecessary trespass, saying the people of the state never complained of the problem.

The APC chieftain said there were many issues begging for attention in Kaduna, urging el-Rufai to address them rather than coming to Lagos to talk about godfatherism.

“It is important to let the governor of Kaduna know that it is wrong for him to come to Lagos and start talking about godfatherism,” he said.

“We do not have any problem with leaders in Lagos and el-Rufai should mind his business rather than coming here to tell us what is not. We hear of serious issues in Kaduna; the issue of unpaid salaries, the issue of killings and attacks on innocent people. El-Rufai has not addressed all these and he is talking about a state that is working.

“We would not condone unnecessary attacks on our leaders. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has done extremely well for the nation and the state particularly.

“He laid the foundation for the growth of the state’s IGR from N400million in 1999 to the billions that it is today.

“There is no way we can talk about a modern Lagos without mentioning Tinubu. He is a gift to the Yoruba race, second only to Awolowo. We respect him a lot and would not condone attacks on him.”

Salvador said peace was a precondition for progress and urged leaders to use the opportunity of the holy month of Ramadan to move close to the people and address their needs.