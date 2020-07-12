A figment of Imagination – Igbo APC leaders dismiss claim of marginalisation

Leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the South East on Saturday met in Owerri, the Imo State capital, with the resolve that the region is now more united to work in the interest of the country.

The APC South East leaders also said that the claim of marginalisation of Ndigbo is mere speculation and the figment of imagination of those who are not well informed.

The delegation was led by former President of the Senate, Chief Ken Nnamani and included Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyema, Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, Minister of State, Education, Dr. Emeka Nwajiuba, and Sir Frank Ibezim.

Addressing the media at the end of their brief close-door meeting, Nnamani who is currently representing the South East in the National Caretaker Committee of APC, said they came on solidarity visit to the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, who is currently the only governor the APC has in the South East now.

Nnamani said they did not only come to wish Governor Uzodimma well but to tell him they are impressed with what they saw on ground, “believing strongly that there is a lot of hope in the person Hope as the Governor of Imo State.”

The former President of the Senate enjoined the media to do well to report positively and shun the character of being negative in most cases, reassuring the people of Imo State, South East and APC that currently, “South East is witnessing a new dawn with the high performance of her leaders.”

Corroborating the reason for the visit, Governor Uzodimma added that the APC government in Imo State is the gate-way to integrate Ndigbo into the National political and socio-economic grid as well as the policy frame work of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Responding to questions on the chances of the Igbo occupying the office of the Nigerian President in 2023, Governor Uzodimma emphasised that what should bother the Igbo is “Nigerian President of Igbo extraction” and not Igbo President of Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the South East Ministers who attended the meeting, Dr. Ngige said they are at the Federal Executive Council on effective representation, “getting what is due share for the South East.”

