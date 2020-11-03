‘A divisive bigot’ – Aisha Yesufu blasts El-Rufai

Nigerian socio-political activist, Aisha Yesufu, has lambasted Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna over the increasing insecurity in the State.

Replying a tweet Tuesday, Yesufu described El-Rufai as a divisive bigot who does not care about the security of lives and property in the state.

She was reacting to a post by a Twitter user who raised alarm about the abduction of her brothers and sisters in Zaria, Kaduna.

The Twitter user @XahraBkumbo wrote:

“Dear @elrufai, I’m typing this in tears. 2 of my sisters are still with the kidnappers for about 15 days here in Zaria, the elder one is pregnant.

“Two of our brothers took the ransom of 3 million for released of our two sisters but they beat them and abducted the two of them again.”

Responding, Aisha, 45, called the governor “an absolute failure”.

“Nasir El-Rufai is a divisive bigot who doesn’t care about what happens to the citizens in his State.

“Social media bill and looking for Aisha Yesufu’s address concerns him more than the security of his citizens. Gov. of Kaduna is an absolute failure.”

