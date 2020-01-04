‘A declaration of war on Iran’ – Nigerian Shiites react to Soleimani killing

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), better known as the Shiites, have condemned the United State airstrike on Iran which led to the death of Iranian top general and Guards Commander, Quaseem Soleimani and the Iraqi Commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

In a statement signed by Ibrahim Musa, President Media Forum of the IMN, the group described the killing of Soleimani as a ‘declaration of war’ on Iran by President Donald Trump.

“The Islamic Movement sends condolences to both the leaders and peoples of Iran and Iraq for these colossal loses, and share their grief at this trying moment,” the statement said.

IMN said it “received the very sad news of the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Soleimani and the Iraqi Commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in US airstrike at Baghdad international airport today. We strongly condemned this provocative airstrike ordered by President Trump.

“The US killing of Soleimani is a ‘declaration of war’ on Iran, which has now dangerously made the world on the edge of a very destructive war. For quite some time now, President Trump has been looking for ways to drag the Iranian nation to a senseless war.

“However the US killers, God willing, will not be able to achieve any of their goals with this great crime. Rather, all of Hajj Qassem’s goals will be accomplished by the greatness of his soul and blood.

“This will be accomplished by his brothers, children, and students from resistance men and mujahideen from all the peoples of the world that reject humiliation and submission to the tyrants of this century.

“Indeed Hajj Soleimani will forever be remembered because he led the destruction of the murderous ISIS terrorism that the genocidal US regime created, trained, armed and sustained.

“He was an enigmatic General who led from the front lines, and was an active supporter of the Palestinian freedom cause.

“He was an ardent anti-imperialist who gave the United States of America and their stooges in the region sleepless nights both in terms of ideas, and more importantly at the battle fronts that they prompted.

“Our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Imam of our time Imam Mahdi (ATFS), the supreme leader Imam Khamenei and Ayatollah Sayyed Sistani for the Martyrdom of Hajj Qasim Soleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi AlMohandis and all the Martyrs. Inna Lillah Wa Inna Ilayhi Rajioon.”