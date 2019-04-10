‘A Comedy Show’ – Anger as Pastor ‘Anoints’ Members with Soft Drinks

A twitter user, One Jackson Ude has shared a video showing a Pentecostal pastor anointing his church members with soft drinks and it has since gone viral.

In the video, the pastor is seen standing on a raised platform while members were lined up in front of him, each person with two bottles of soft drink; one an orange drink and the other cola.

Each person who gets to the pastor hands over the bottles of drink and the pastor proceeds to pour it on them.

Jackson Ude in the post lamented the debasement of Christianity on the African continent.

He wrote:

“Just take a look at how some Africans have reduced Christianity to a comedy show. Everything is now used to perform “miracles.”

“Poverty has consumed our brains we no longer think. We depend on idiots who call themselves Prophets for daily needs including financial blessings.”

