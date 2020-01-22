‘A classy man’ – Etinosa hails Timaya

Nigerian actress and social media influencer, Etinosa Idemudia, has showered glowing tributes on Afro-pop singer, Timaya.

The light-skinned thespian hailed Timaya as a ‘classy man’ who is full of ‘wisdom.’

She gushed over the ‘Win’ singer after the pair spent some hours together at his Lagos pad.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, Etinosa said:

“A day well spent at the feet of wisdom and style 2020 already looking good…Shout out to A Classy Man @timayatimaya.”

The shout out will definitely come as welcome relief to Timaya who has a way of not being far away from controversies.

In December he took a swipe at other celebrities, saying they do not wear original items from top fashion brands like he does.

Of course, he got more than his fair share of backlash after the post.