‘A Callous Joke over Insecurity’ – Ezekwesili Blasts Buhari over IGP Weight Loss Joke

Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education and Presidential aspirant, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his comment ascribing the alleged weight loss of the Inspector General of Police to hard work.

On his arrival from a 10-day visit to London on Sunday, journalists at the airport had asked him about the high level of insecurity in the country, the President responded by saying the IGP is working hard because he has lost weight.

The reporter asked,

“Are we likely to see a different approach in the fight against insecurity, especially kidnapping, which is a big issue now, Sir?”

Buhari responded:

“You know, I have just seen the IG, he is… I think he is losing weight; so, I think he is working very hard.”

The president’s response triggered a flood of reactions from Nigerians who wonder at the levity accorded weighty issues.

And Ezekwesili joined the conversation, describing his response as a callous joke about insecurity.

She took to Twitter to quote the video of Buhari’s response posted by a Twitter user and wrote,

“And this is supposed to be funny? A President @MBuhari making a joke of the daily drenching of the country in the blood of his citizens who are killed daily without ANY consequence while he bears the title “Commander-in-Chief” ? Carry on. Someday the Citizens will be ready.”

She added that though she had decided not to speak on political matters in the country, the president’s comment forced her to speak.

“I frankly decided to never again waste my Voice on a political class that has no redeeming prospect of caring about their citizens,” she tweeted.

“But I could not hold back at this callous joke about Insecurity after ten days of @MBuhari leaving his country for some opaque ‘private visit’.

“Citizens of every country have the power to determine how their Political Class can treat them. Until we are collectively ready to end the joke that our Political Class have turned NIGERIA into, they’ll continue.”